Halloween or Trick-or-Treating in Palestine has not been canceled by COVID-19. The theme of this year’s celebration is “safety first” both medical and physical.
It is a home owners prerogative every year to participate in a giving out candy. The tell-tale sign is typically the front porch light: Light on, the home is giving out candy, light-off, the home is not participating. The same applies this year. However, on the medical front, the Center for Disease Control reports that some Halloween activities can increase the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 or influenza and recommends that families plan alternate ways to participate in Halloween.
The CDC recommends making trick-or-treating safer by avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters, giving out treats outdoors while staying at lease six feet away from people you do not live with, setting up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, washing hands before handing out treats and wearing a medical mask on your face. Masks should not be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
The CDC suggest that families with trick or treaters should bring hand sanitizer, that is at least 60% alcohol, to use after touching objects or other people. Parents should supervise their young children while using hand sanitizer. And families should wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
For those who don’t want to risk going door-to-door or Trick or Treating in general due to the pandemic, there are plenty of fun options for staying at home. Some family-fun activities include making cookies, popcorn balls, caramel apples or any Halloween themed treat, watching Halloween movies with popcorn, have your own costume style show, carving pumpkins and/or creating a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt for your family.
For those who are excited community Halloween activities and plan to trick-or-treat, there are several fun, family-friendly events planned for Palestine this week.
Wishing everyone a “Happy Halloween,” Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow recommended safety first.
“As everyone gears up for Halloween, we ask that our trick or treaters have fun but remember to be safe,” Harcrow said. “Traffic and pedestrian safety is always our biggest concern for Halloween. Please remember to wear something that is visible when near the roadway.”
Harcrow also suggest that Trick-or-Treaters travel in groups and never enter a strangers home.
“Parents, please do not leave young children unattended,” Harcrow said. “Please remember to be respectful to those residents who choose to not participate in Halloween.”
The Palestine Police Department will have extra officers on duty to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable night.
