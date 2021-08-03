Families can save money on clothes and school supplies during the state’s sales tax holiday this coming weekend.
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999, allowing Texans to save millions of dollars in state and local sales taxes each year.
For the Back-to-School Tax Free Weekend in Texas, the law exempts sales tax on qualified items, such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend. The date of the sales tax holiday and list of tax-exempt items are set by the Texas Legislature.
Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.
Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office urges all taxpayers buying certain qualifying items at their local retailers to practice appropriate social distancing as described in the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines during the three-day sales tax holiday.
To promote social distancing, the Comptroller’s office also wants all taxpayers to know that during the annual sales tax holiday, qualifying items can be purchased online or by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means, including in-store purchases, tax free, when either:
• the item is both delivered to, and paid for by, the customer during the exemption period; or
• the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.
The official dates for the tax exemption period are Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 6-8.
For more information on apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax free this weekend, log on to the Texas Comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.