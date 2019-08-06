An AARP driver safety course will be held from 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 at the Palestine Senior Activity Center, 200 N. Church St.
This refresher course focuses exclusively on the needs of drivers 50 years of age or older; however, any licensed driver may attend. Most car insurance companies offer a reduced rate for individuals who complete the course.
The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members.
To register, contact James Parker at 903-724-1336 or aarptextrain@yahoo.com
Here is the Palestine Meals on Wheels menu and activities for the next two weeks:
Tuesday: Cheeseburger on bun, oven fries, baked beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, condiments, banana, milk
Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 1 p.m. Bridge, 4 p.m. Woodcarvers
Wednesday: French Texas toast, hash browns, sausage, diced pears, yogurt, milk
Activities; 12:30 p.m. Painting Class
Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, seasoned carrots, Italian green beans, garlic toast, fruit cup, milk
Activities: 10 a.m. Mats for the homeless, 6 p.m. Swing dance lessons, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dance with Texas Express
Friday: Smothered breaded pork chop, cornbread dressing, turnip greens, blackeyed peas, applesauce, milk
Monday: Herbed baked chicken, boiled potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, apricots, milk
Activities: 1 p.m. Bridge
Tuesday: Ham sandwich, brownie, carrot raisin salad, milk
Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 1 p.m. Bridge
Wednesday: Chicken broccoli stir fry, fried rice, fortune cookie, Asian cucumber salad, pineapple and cherries, milk
Activities: 12:30 Painting Class
Thursday: Liver and onions, scalloped potatoes, English peas, cornbread, Tapioca pudding, milk
Activities: 10 a.m. Mats for homeless, 7 to 10 p.m. Square Dance
Friday: Beef tips over rice, spinach, cauliflower, wheat roll, Angel food cake, milk
The Palestine Senior Activity Center is located at 200 N. Church St. For more information about the Palestine MOW service, call 903-729-0255. Frankston residents interested in Meals on Wheels delivery should call 903-876-4583. Henderson residents should call 903-657-4227. Jacksonville residents should call 903-586-3939. Elkhart and Montalba residents should call 903-729-0612.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.