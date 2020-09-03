The Palestine Fire Department show their support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month throughout September by wearing specially designed shirts.
Childhood Cancer Awareness is a topic close to the Palestine Fire Department family’s heart.
Fireman Dewayne Grumbles and his wife, Cherie, are the parents of the late Luke Grumbles, a former fourth-grade student at Neches Independent School District, diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in September 2017.
Luke died May 24, 2018 at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.
Between September 2017 and January 2018, he received four intense rounds of chemo; in January, he underwent a bone marrow transplant.
Running a fever in February 2018, Luke returned to the hospital, where medical personnel discovered his cancer had returned. By April, medical personnel informed the family further treatments could not heal Luke, but only prolong his life by months.
Throughout his battle with cancer, Luke was a champion for helping other children fighting cancer and, with the help of his family, started the LukeStrong Foundation, donating money and items to other hospitalized children and their families and hosting events to keep their spirits up.
It has been two years since Luke passed. Through the LukeStrong events, however, his legacy of helping others lives on.
The Foundation will host a LukeStrong Superhero Run/Walk Sept. 26, at the YMCA of Palestine Alex Patel Soccer complex.
