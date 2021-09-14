Anderson County drivers be aware, speed limits are changing on several county roads.
On Monday, the Commissioners Court held a public hearing on the reduction of the speed limit form 60 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour on ACR 137 from ACR 136 to Highway 287.
The reduction in speed for this section of ACR 137 was approved.
The court also accepted a petition to lower the speed limit on ACR 2207, 2208 and 2209 from 60 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.
A public hearing will for these county roads will be scheduled.
The commissioners approved an infrastructure project with Etex for $180,000 to extend the broadband fiber line to the Neches River on Highway 84, making a complete loop in the coverage.
The commissioners approved Berry & Clay Construction out of Rusk, the lowest of eight bidders, as the construction manager at risk for renovation to the Anderson County Conference Center.
During the meeting, the commissioners also approved:
•the consent agenda items, including payment of the bills, budget amendments, utility crossings over country roads and the minutes from the meetings on Aug. 9, Aug. 16 and Aug. 23;
•renewal of the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefit Pool plan for fiscal year 2022 at an increase of 4.2%;
• the purchase of a copier from Datamax for the county auditor’s office, to be charged to capital outlay for state of Texas DIR, in the amount of $6,220.65 and monthly maintenance of $32;
• the budget for the American Rescue Plan Act fund, which has to be set prior to the county being able to spend any of the funds;
• paying for water line extensions for the BCU Water Supply Corporation with American Rescue Plan Act funds;
• the county auditor to go out for bids for HVAC services for the old Capital One Bank building, where the County Extension Agent offices are moving to;
• an interlocal agreement between the county and Purchasing Cooperative of America;
• a bid from Quasar Data Center for IT services;
• the liability insurance renewal questionnaire for coverage from Jan. 11, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022;
• an interlocal agreement with Westwood Independent School district during the Nov. 2021 constitutional amendment election, to hold their bond election;
• the presiding and alternate judges for the 2021-2022 September term;
• the county auditor to go out for bids on expanding the parking lot at the Anderson County Jail;
• the reappointment of Gary Douglas to the Neches and Trinity Valley Groundwater Conservation District as the director, to serve a four year term;
• opening a charge account, receiving credit card and setting credit limit with Northern Tool & Equipment in Tyler;
• and a land use agreement with Weston Wilson for Pct. 4 Road and Bridge Department.
