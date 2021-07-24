Kirk and Nanette Smith are bringing their passion for ranching to Palestine’s newest fine dining venue, 1855 Steakhouse and Seafood Company which opens Aug. 1.
The new restaurant is located inside the former Dogwood Junction at 555 E. Palestine Avenue, but the ranchers turned restaurateurs are not playing around. They are remodeling the former kid-friendly game venue and hiring more than 20 kitchen staff and servers for the new steakhouse at a job fair 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
As proprietors of the popular Stockman’s Cafè in Elkhart, the Smiths are expanding their culinary success in Palestine. Stockman’s opened in January 2020 and serves hundreds of meals each week inside the Anderson County Livestock Exchange auction barn.
While Stockman’s serves a homestyle menu, 1855 Steakhouse features traditional upscale dining with a focus on steaks and seafood.
“I thought Palestine could use a very good restaurant venue,” Kirk said. “I want everybody to have a great dining experience.”
1855’s principal employee is Chef Scott Bullock, the Smiths’ nephew, who is moving to Palestine after a 30-year culinary career in the Dallas Metroplex.
Bullock led culinary teams during the opening of the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine and later the W Hotel in Dallas. More recently, he served as residential executive chef at the University of North Texas in Denton, overseeing the service of 28,000 meals a day.
Bullock also has years of experience serving vegan, vegetarian and allergen-free meals.
Inside the new restaurant’s kitchen is a Montague steak cooker that broils steaks at temperatures of up to 1800 degrees.
“It produces a fabulous steak,” Kirk said.
The menu also features salads, pasta dishes, aged beef and pork chops, seafood and a variety of desserts. Guests can purchase meats and desserts from display cases in the restaurant’s reception area.
Kirk said the new restaurant will offer employees a good working environment.
“It’s a family-run business and we treat our staff like family,” he said.
With more than 8,000 square feet, 1855 Steakhouse can seat roughly 200 people in the dining room and 200 more in the outdoor concert venue. The new restaurant also offers private meeting rooms, which are available to large groups without charge.
For information about 1855 Steakhouse call 903-414-1855 or visit online at www.1855steakhouseandseafoodcompany.comor on Facebook.
