This Saturday step back in time for a picnic and music festival at Montalba Historical Chapel.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. enjoy your favorite country, gospel, folk and patriotic music.
“This is going to be an old-fashioned singing with piano music,” said event coordinator Wanda B. Thompson. “We’ll have volunteer song leaders leading requested songs and anyone that wants to lead or sing a song can come up and take their turn.”
The picnic will be held outside. Those attending are asked to bring their own brown bag lunch and lawn chairs.
Door prizes have been provided by Beckendorf Mercantile, Montalba General Store, Brookdale Assisted Living and Irene’s Cocina.
This a great opportunity to view the historic Montalba Chapel. In 1912, the chapel was moved to its current location from a site known as Pace’s Chapel, about two miles north of its present location. The move was made by placing logs under the buildings to be used as rollers and the building was then pulled by oxen or mules.
It’s beautiful stained glass windows were purchased from another church and installed by the Montalba Methodist church members. The building has recently undergone renovations and is available for rent as a wedding venue and for other community events.
For more information on the music festival on June 5, contact Debbie Wesson at 903-731-3667 or Wanda B. Thompson at 903-391-7574. For more information on the chapel, contact Paula Jones at 559-723-8753 or Sherrill Poff at 903-731-3350.
