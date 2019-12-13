A donation of nine bicycles – or enough cash to purchase them – is needed to make the Christmas dreams of nine boys and girls come true.
The nine bicycles have been requested by boys and girls, ages 9-11, through the Herald-Press Stocking Stuffers Toy Drive. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office will donate six bicycles for younger children next week.
With just four days left in the toy drive, more than 300 children still need toys. Pequita Casteel, toy drive coordinator, said she will continue accepting toys and donations until Thursday, Dec. 19.
The Palestine Herald-Press is still accepting donations to its annual toy drive to help benefit the city's poor and disadvantaged children.
“We are grateful to everyone who has brought in toys and donations,” Casteel said.
Casteel will devote one week of vacation time next week to sorting donated toys, purchasing new toys, and contacting families of children who requested toys.
For 10 years or more, U.S. Army veteran Bubba Harrell donated about 10 bicycles to the toy drive every year. Harrell, who died in 2017, is still fondly remembered. U.S. Marines veteran Red Skelton donated 10 bicycles in 2018 to honor Harrell and his widow, Carol.
Donations can be dropped off at the Herald-Press office, 519 N. Elm St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For information, call Casteel at 903-729-0281.
