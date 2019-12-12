Find the perfect Christmas gift for a good cause.
Palestine Regional Medical Center’s Sunshine Guild will put on its annual $5 jewelry and accessory sale on Friday in the Palestine Regional Medical Center's cafeteria room.
“We have clothing, jewelry, hats, bags, backpacks and a lot of other gift items to choose from,” said Betty Smith, who has volunteered with the Sunshine Guild for almost two years. “Everything is $5. You can find something for everyone on your list.”
The Sunshine Guild is a volunteer, nonprofit organization that supports PRMC and its services.
Proceeds from this sale, one of its biggest yearly fundraisers, benefit the Sunshine Guild's scholarship fund and community outreach programs.
One of the guild's notable outreach programs is making December merrier for newborn babies. Each baby born in December receives a Christmas gift from Sunshine Guild volunteers.
“It started decades ago,” said volunteer coordinator Carey Trahan. “The first gift given to out by the Guild was a large Christmas stocking in which you could snuggle a newborn baby. Later, the Guild gave away swaddling blankets for two consecutive years. For two more years, volunteers made baby prayer angels their December Christmas gift.
Last year, the Guild switched again. Every baby born in December receives an Oneida feeding spoon with a special message engraved on the handle: “Delivered with love at Palestine Regional Medical Center.”
These spoons can also be purchased in the hospital gift shop, which is run by the Sunshine Guild, for families of babies born throughout the year.
The Sunshine Guild was established in 1987 as a nonprofit organization of volunteers assisting PRMC employees and patients, as well as the community. It is a member of the Texas Association of Hospital Volunteers.
Throughout the year, the Sunshine Guild raises money for charities and needs. This past year, the Sunshine Guild raised and granted $11,000 in scholarships for students seeking higher education or certificate programs in medicine.
The Sunshine Guild has 34 members and seven honorary members. Other hospital volunteers include 14 volunteer chaplains and 10 junior volunteers.
Contact Carey Trahan at 903-731-1383 for information on this sale or the Sunshine Guild.
