As the Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine, the official keeper of Palestine’s history with the railroad, celebrates the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad to the Palestine area, it reveals more and more about its ability to illustrate history and bring it to life for its visitors.
Occasionally, however, it reveals a sense of humor.
“The model train display requires a good bit of upkeep,” said museum operator John Price. “As the train runs around the track, it leaves carbon deposits that need to be cleaned regularly.”
The result is a locomotive that sometimes can’t make it up a hill, much like the “Little Engine that Could.” The only difference is this train starts and stops when it wants to.
“We’ll run the cleaner around it and it will be as good as new,” Price said.
Aside from the occasional cleaning, Price also periodically swaps out the locomotives and cars. He is careful to assemble the trains so that they are period correct together and maintain a level of historic accuracy. The current main train is a diesel locomotive pulling a long line of cars transporting military vehicles and equipment, including tanks, APCs, halftracks and deuce-and-a-halfs.
The process to clean the rails and switch the trains is lengthy and tedious.
“It’s a lot like going to the dentist,” Price said with a chuckle. “But in the end it’s pretty enjoyable.”
The Railroad Heritage Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-586-7141 or visit www.tsrrsociety.com
