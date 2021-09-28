McMullen Tax Service will celebrate a grand opening at their new location on the loop in Palestine on Friday.
“We are thankful to Mr. Frank McMullen who began this business in 1982 and those first clients who trusted him so many years ago,” John Wisener said. “Mr. Frank trusted us in 2012 to take the business to the next level and we’re doing that now.”
From 2-4 p.m. on Oct. 1, owners John and Kimberly Wisener are inviting everyone out for coffee, snacks and treats as well as door prizes and giveaways.
The Wiseners also look forward to introducing their newest employee, Kalea Selcer. Selcer is studying accounting at Stephen F. Austin State University and serves as bookkeeper and tax preparer.
“We have added services every year to assist our clients,” Wisener said.
The group specializes in small businesses, farms, rentals and investments. They also offer bookkeeping services to clients from Hawaii to Florida.
John Wisener also specializes in tax returns for clergy members and S Corps.
McMullen offers free estimates and advice and discounts for referrals.
“We also offer trust services, prayers and hot coffee,” he said.
Next year will mark 40 years in business.
Join them for the celebration Oct. 1 at 6000 N. Loop 256 in Palestine. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/McMullenTaxService/ or call 903-723-6764.
