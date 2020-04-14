The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce established a Facebook page called Teachers Help for parents who need a hand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was watching Facebook posts of frightened and frustrated parents who now have to teach their kids at home...alone,” said Tish Shade, chamber president and CEO. “I taught Pre-Kindergarten for years. It was tough even back then for me to help my kids with their homework. I can’t imagine what these parents are facing in today’s world. So I wanted to offer them some help.”
The page connects teachers who are willing to help and parents who need them. It’s also a place for parents and teachers to share creative ideas and online sources for homeschool education.
“People in this community offer help when it’s needed,” Shade said. “I asked and they answered. Teachers are posting their grade or speciality, and parents are connecting with them to get answers. I’ve even seen some college level questions asked and answered.”
On Tuesday, the Palestine Independent School District posted a link on its Facebook page, shared by Teachers Help, for an online Counselor’s Corner for children struggling with stress or anxiety. PISD parents who think their children need help should click on the link and fill out a form. A school counselor will contact you.
“Many people are stepping up in this crisis to help others,” Shade said.
Find Teachers Help at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/202292851225767/
