At The Naylor House, 1014 North Sycamore in the historic district, you can wave to a bear in the window and admire the blooming spring flowers in their yard.

No one is certain where the fad began, but bear hunting has emerged as the new creative and safe way to help children cope with COVID-19 monotony and annoying social-distancing.

For kids of all ages, teddy bear nation offers a welcome break from the sclerotic pandemic.

There's not much to it: Residents put teddy bears in their window and folks drive around looking for them. Breezy Lake-Wolfe and her son, Shep, 2, are having a blast, driving through Palestine to find furry creatures looking out of windows.

“The bear hunt is so much fun, especially when you have a toddler at home,” Lake-Wolfe said. “Shep and I can get in the car, roll down the windows, open the sunroof, and still be safe and do our part (social distancing). Vitamin D, fresh air, and a happy little boy.”

Money in the pocket, too. There is no cost to participate. Simply put a teddy bear or two in the window of your home or business for children to see as they ride through your neighborhood or community.

Word-of-mouth has teddy bears popping up in windows nationwide.

To add an educational piece to the fun, try reading “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen with your kids.

You and your children also can go on a bear hunt with Rosen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=71&amp;v=0gyI6ykDwds&amp;feature=emb_logo.

Need to add some physical activity to your day? Log onto Cosmic Kid Yoga for your kids and find the “Going on a Bear Hunt” yoga routine.

The link for the video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=27&amp;v=wlMK6iscmfo&amp;feature=emb_logo.

