No one is certain where the fad began, but bear hunting has emerged as the new creative and safe way to help children cope with COVID-19 monotony and annoying social-distancing.
For kids of all ages, teddy bear nation offers a welcome break from the sclerotic pandemic.
There's not much to it: Residents put teddy bears in their window and folks drive around looking for them. Breezy Lake-Wolfe and her son, Shep, 2, are having a blast, driving through Palestine to find furry creatures looking out of windows.
“The bear hunt is so much fun, especially when you have a toddler at home,” Lake-Wolfe said. “Shep and I can get in the car, roll down the windows, open the sunroof, and still be safe and do our part (social distancing). Vitamin D, fresh air, and a happy little boy.”
Money in the pocket, too. There is no cost to participate. Simply put a teddy bear or two in the window of your home or business for children to see as they ride through your neighborhood or community.
Word-of-mouth has teddy bears popping up in windows nationwide.
To add an educational piece to the fun, try reading “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen with your kids.
You and your children also can go on a bear hunt with Rosen on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=71&v=0gyI6ykDwds&feature=emb_logo.
Need to add some physical activity to your day? Log onto Cosmic Kid Yoga for your kids and find the “Going on a Bear Hunt” yoga routine.
The link for the video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=27&v=wlMK6iscmfo&feature=emb_logo.
