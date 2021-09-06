STAFF REPORTS
TYLER – The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Sep. 6, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
Palestinemaintenance plans to continue ditch work on SH 294. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.
Anderson County construction projects updates:
County Road Off-System Bridge Project
Limits: Various locations in Anderson County
Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC
Cost: $1.5 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Completed
The contract consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces and pavement markings.
US 79 Super 2 Project
Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line
Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC
Cost: $14.4 million
Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022
The contractor is scheduled to continue work on roadway elements. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.
