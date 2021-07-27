It was sold out shows and rave reviews for the Palestine Community Theater’s production of “9 to 5 The Musical,” directed by Mayor Dana Goolsby.
“I could not believe the amazing talent,” said Davi Killion Ingram. “I really felt like I was in New York on Broadway. The whole cast and crew were incredibly impressive.”
With music and lyrics by Dolly Parton and book by Patricia Resnick, the show was based on the seminal 1980 hit movie. Set in the late 1970s, “9 to 5 The Musical” is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the rolodex era that is outrageous, thought-provoking and even romantic.
“Kudus to everyone involved in the production of ‘9 to 5,’” said Judge Michael Davis. “The acting, songs and choreography were top-notch. My friends and I, along with the entire audience, were laughing non-stop. Thank you to the Palestine Community Theater and all involved for an excellent production.”
The PCT resurrected its Spring 2020 production of “9 to 5 The Musical” this month, opening July 16 at the historic Texas Theatre in downtown. The show ran July 17, 23 and 24.
The PCT postponed, indefinitely, the opening of the 2020 spring production of the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic based on recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control.
“It was the best production I have ever seen in Palestine,” said Greg Laudadio. “We purchased our tickets last year before the play was delayed, it was definitely worth the wait. So much talent. I’m ready for more.”
The play resumed practice a little over a month ago, 15 months after being shut down. Despite the long delay, Goolsby was able to keep her lead actors, including Jon Rhone, Krissy Clark, Olivia Goodin and Becky Dedo Falconer.
“The show could not have been better,” said Palestine Police Chief Mark Harcrow. “It was great to see so many local and familiar faces participating in the play. They really did put the community in the community theater.”
The cast all really enjoyed their roles in this show.
“It was such an honor to be a part of ‘9 to 5,’” Rhone said. “Honestly, after a 15-month hiatus and resuming practice right in the middle of summer, I don’t think I would have returned, but there was no way I was going to pass up working with the talent those girls had, and more so being part of Dana’s baby that she put so much passion in.”
“I chose ‘9 to 5’ because it is iconic and people are familiar with it,” Goolsby said. “’9 to 5’ was really special. It brought new people to the stage and new patrons through the doors.”
Goolsby has been involved in Texas Theatre since 2011, when PCT produced “The Wizard of Oz,” and her son, Gage, was in the Lolly Pop Guild. Goolsby has worked backstage, handled marketing, acted, written a show, and served as director and assistant director.
“This show had a lot of reasons to be successful,” Goolsby said. “Even though the cast and crew changed over the last year and a half, the level of talent was never impacted. You might be surprised how incredibly talented your friends and neighbors are if you had the opportunity to join us. Between a powerhouse cast and an incredible production team, we were able to accomplish some pretty amazing entertainment for the community. And we had a lot of fun! I do believe Dolly would be proud.”
The next PCT production will be William Allen Jones’ “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.”
Auditions for are set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
This show is a new musical based on the Washington Irving classic. Set against the backdrop of colonial America, William Allen Jones infuses new life into the classic tale of Ichabod Crane and The Headless Horseman with memorable rock and pop songs and unforgettable ballads.
The show will run the weekends of Oct. 8-10 and Oct. 15-17.
The theater also plans a Christmas show “Elf: The Musical,” a spring 2022 production of Robert Harling’s “Steel Magnolias” and a summer 2022 production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
For more information, log onto www.thetexastheater.com.
