Stacey Wickware is inviting everyone to The Spot Daiquiri Shop from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday for a grand opening. As owner, Wickware is giving away hamburgers, hotdogs and prizes at the celebration so everyone can learn more about the restaurant and what it offers—primarily food, frozen drinks, and fun.
Wickware opened the business with fun and family in mind. She said she wanted to offer a family-oriented business that could provide something different in Palestine.
“Our community doesn’t have much to do here in town where you can go and take your family and have fun,” she said. “I just wanted to have something here for that.”
The Spot sits perched atop a hill at Palestine Avenue and Debard Street and is well-suited for takeout orders of food and drinks. It also features indoor and outdoor seating, including a deck large enough for 12 to 20 people.
The fun comes from offering special prices during happy hour (4 to 6 p.m. daily), Facebook giveaways and meal specials.
“It’s a laid-back environment. We cater to families,” Wickware said. “We do virgin daiquiris for the kids.”
Part-time employee Walter Stall said he likes the menu, which includes chicken wingettes with a variety of sauces, fried or grilled fish, fried shrimp and fish or shrimp tacos. Single meals cost $7 or less. Stall said his favorite meal is fried fish with french fries and mixed vegetables. Fountain drinks cost $1.50 and cocktails start at $5.25.
Wickware’s eldest daughter Jamya Reeves, 17, works behind the counter about 20 hours a week, mostly after school. Reeves said she enjoys working with her mom.
“It’s cool,” she said. “She knows me personally, so we understand each other.”
Wickware said when she opened The Spot in December 2020 not many local restaurants offered drinks to-go. However, her concept of serving take-out meals and frozen drinks in 10 minutes or less proved popular during the pandemic.
Customers can call in their orders and drive through, pick them up inside, have them delivered through GrubHub, or enjoy them inside The Spot.
Open every day of the week, the restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is located at 1502 W. Palestine Ave. To order call 903-480-0980.
