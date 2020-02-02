> A short chase through the woods Saturday ended in the arrest of a third suspect in a string of vehicle break-ins in Westwood.
>
> At roughly 6:30 p.m., Palestine Police officers located Kendall Sandifer, of Arlington, near Tile Factory and West Point Tap Roads in Westwood.
>
> Sandifer, 20, was wanted on warrants related to burglaries from vehicles over the past week,
>
> He fled through the woods before he was captured by Officer Carlton Allen.
>
> Two other suspects, Dallas Painter, 19, and Justin Ramirez, 23, both of Palestine, were arrested Thursday in connection with the thefts.
>
> Palestine Police interim Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press Friday the suspects allegedly combed Westwood neighborhoods, looking for unlocked vehicles.
>
> Burgars rarely break the window of a vehicle, Harcrow said, so it pays to always lock your vehicle.
>
> Sandifer was transported to the Anderson County Jail and charged with burglary from vehicle, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of a firearm, and evading arrest.
>
> Bond has not yet been set.
>
> “All of the officers did a great job in locating and arresting this suspect,” Harchrow said.
>
> All suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.