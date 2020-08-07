Beverly Beck celebrated her 75th Birthday with family and friends through a window at Windermere at Cartmell this week.
Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 orders prohibiting visitors from entering assisted living and nursing home facilities across the state, families and friends have had to get creative to help their loved ones celebrate special occasions and keep their spirits up
Beck is a new resident of Windermere. Her family and friends wanted to know how much they love her, especially on her special day.
Talking through two cell phones, one on the inside and one outside, friends and family in attendance sang “Happy Birthday” and cheered for Beck.
One-by-one, each person outside took off their mask to let Beck see who they were.
They brought balloons, flowers and cards for the birthday girl.
“It was just a small way to try and help someone stuck inside remember they aren’t wholly isolated,” said Andrea Morris, who helped organize the party for Beck.
Family also purchased an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen for Beck to share with her fellow Windermere residents.
“Beverly was very pleased with her parties and being able to share her cake with the other residents,” said Erin Goolsby, activity director at Windermere.
There are approximately 40 residents at the assisted living facility, 30 in assisted living and 10 in Memory Care, Goolsby said. Staff members have worked tirelessly to keep everyone happy and positive since the onset of the pandemic and subsequent assisted living and nursing home closers to visitors.
“It’s been challenging” Goolsby said. “But, our residents have done rally well in staying positive and in good spirits.”
In order to maintain social distancing, the assisted living residents have been divided into three groups of 10 and activities have been schedule at various times for each group.
Residents enjoy BINGO, games and movies in the facilities theater room. The residents also are allowed to come out of their apartments/rooms to walk around, as long as they wear their masks and social distance at all times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.