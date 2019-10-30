Tommorow is Halloween, and Palestine Police Department's interim Chief Mark Harcrow has some tips for adults and kids to help guarantee a fun, safe night.
-A responsible adult should always accompany younger children while trick or treating.
-If older children are trick or treating alone, have a designated route planned that is familiar to both the kids and their parents. Also, parents should designate a time for kids to be home.
-Encourage the children to stay together, and not stray from the group.
-When driving, be mindful of dark-colored clothing or costumes in areas that aren't well lit.
-Discourage inexperienced drivers from driving on Halloween evening.
-As always, be mindful of strangers, and never enter a stranger's home or vehicle.
PPD will have extra officers on-duty Halloween night, Harcrow said.
“The last tip really goes without saying,” Harcrow told the Herald-Press. “Any suspicious ghosts or goblins in the area should be reported to the police department immediately. Happy Halloween.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.