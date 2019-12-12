Nathan and Missy Stark of Troup (back, left and center) brought this carriage and two mules to Palestine’s Main Street Saturday to raise $400 and 11 toys for Toys for Tots. The Starks offered carriage rides for just $5 per person and donated all the money to TFT. Also pictured are Al Biddie of Tyler (back, right) and TFT volunteers Tammy Dillard (front, left) and Amanda Malone (front, center).