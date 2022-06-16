In keeping with the 150th anniversary of the arrival of the railroad to the Palestine area, a visit to the Railroad Heritage Center of Palestine is certainly worth a trip downtown. The museum, which is the base of operations of the Texas State Railroad Society, is rich with historical artifacts that paint a vivid picture of how Palestine and the railroad became so intertwined.
While many interesting artifacts and photos abound, one fascinating piece is an antique Trainmaster’s desk.
According to museum operator John Price, the piece was used for many years in Jacksonville.
“The desk and stool were previously owned by Mrs. Billie Poteet, who worked for the Missouri Pacific Railroad,” Price said. “She worked at the Jacksonville depot and presumably acquired the items before the depot was demolished in 1985.”
At the time of its demolition, the Jacksonville depot was a brick building. Before that, the depot was housed in a wood frame building built by the International-Great Northern Railroad.
According to Price, it is likely that the desk and stool were used in the original wood building, which was demolished in the 1950s.
The desk sits much the way it did in its day. The drawer runners are heavily worn, and ink stains are visible. Train orders written at the desk would have involved shipments to and from the other railroads serving Jacksonville such as The Cotton Belt and the Texas and New Orleans Railroads.
The Railroad Heritage Center, operated by Price and his wife Linda, is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 808 W. Oak St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-586-7141 or visit www.tsrrsociety.com
