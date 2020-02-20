City officials in Elkhart are encouraging residents to go pink with their trash and support local charities.
For an additional $4 tacked on to their $16 monthly trash pickup, Ameri-Tex, Elkhart's trash collection service, will replace residents' brown, 96-gallon trash can, called a “polycart,” with a bright pink “awareness can.”
Residents can also pay an annual, lump-sum fee of $40 to trade out their cans.
All profit from the pink “awareness can” will go to two local charities: The Lukestrong Foundation and the Cancer Foundation for Life.
Combining charitable donations with trash service was the brainchild of Ameri-Tex officials.
“Ameri-Tex is dedicated to supporting the cause of those foundations that provide funding and support for cancer diagnosis, treatment, awareness, or assistance to families whose member(s) are diagnosed with cancer in East Texas,” the company's website states.
Elkhart Mayor Jennifer McCoy told the Herald-Press Thursday that Ameri-Tex contacted her and asked about any local cancer groups that focused on
East Texas. “I immediately thought of the Lukestrong Foundation,” she said.
The Lukestrong Foundation, named for local 10-year old cancer victim Luke Grumbles, provides financial assistance to families with children diagnosed with pediatric cancer.
Luke Grumbles, who battled Acute Myeloid Leukemia, died in May of 2018.
Cheri Grumbles, Luke's mother, said she is grateful to Elkhart and Ameri-Tex for supporting the foundation.
“We are honored and surprised by the privilege of even being considered for this,” she said.
McCoy said she doesn't know how many residents have signed up for a pink can – but she hopes everyone does.
“Residents get trash picked up Monday, Tuesday, or Friday, depending on where they live,” she said. “My goal is to see all Elkhart streets lined in pink on those days.”
To obtain an “awareness can,” call Ameri-Tex at 903-839-1800.
For more information on the Lukestrong Foundation, call 903-948-2079, or online at:
For more information on the Cancer Foundation for Life, call 903-561-0149, or online at: https://cancerfoundationforlife.org/
