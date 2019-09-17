Imelda made landfall on the Texas coast near Freeport Tuesday afternoon.
A rapidly developing system went from a Tropical Depression Eleven to Tropical Storm Imelda in an hour, brining sustained winds of near 40 mph and rain, lots of rain.
“East Texas will see rain from the outer bands this afternoon and this evening, with rainfall expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday,” said Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas.
NWS predicts Anderson County will receive one to three inches of rain. Counties to the east will receive higher amounts. Flooding is not expected in Anderson County.
The storm is expected to dump up to 18 inches of rain from southern Louisiana to the middle of the Texas coast this week, hitting Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Beaumont, Houston, Galveston, Matagorda, Victoria, and Corpus Christi.
Flash flood watches are already in effect for 6 million people, including those that experienced catastrophic flooding by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Forecasters predict torrential rainfalls that could flood streets, highways, and low-lying area.
Imelda formed just hours after Tropical Depression Ten was established in the Atlantic Ocean. The NWS believes the storm has the potential to evolve into a hurricane by Friday. Experts currently predict it will graze the coast of Puerto Rico and head toward the already devastated Bahama islands.
