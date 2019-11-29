FAIRFIELD -- The Grapeland Sandies 2019 campaign closed Friday against defending 2A state champions Mart, 59-8.
Trouble found the Sandies early in their regional matchup against the Panthers.
On the game's opening possession, Mart recovered a fumble that set them up on the Sandies 29-yard line.
A few plays later, Roddrell Freeman put the Panthers on top off of a two-yard touchdown run. The junior running back finished off his run with a bold statement: "Remember from last year."
Trailing 6-0 for the first time in the playoffs, Grapeland looked to establish some early momentum. But Mart's defense remained opportunistic and forced another fumble that resulted in a 20-yard scoop-and-score for Da'Marion Medlock. The two-point attempt was successful.
Miscues continued to pile for Grapeland on their next possession. In a forced punt, the Sandies' punter caught the punt on his knees, which set the Panthers up on the GHS 10.
Mart quarterback Kyler Martin founded Medlock on the next play in the endzone for a 10-yard score. The turnovers snowballed for Grapeland as Mart cornerback intercepted BJ Lamb on the next drive to close out the first quarter.
For the third-straight possession, the Panthers began their offensive drive inside the red zone. They wasted little time capitalizing on it as Martin ran it end from six yards out.
Grapeland's fourth turnover of the game came on the ensuing kickoff on a fumble. It was recovered by Kyler Martin as he set his offense upon the Grapeland 36.
A huge 30-yard run from Freeman was called back on an offensive holding call. The penalty stalled their drive as Mart punted the ball back to Grapeland.
Unfortunately, Grapeland was unable to build any momentum from their first defensive stand and punted the ball right back to Mart.
Mart's offense began driving again before their drive was capped off by a 45-yard touchdown run from Freeman.
Grapeland was given the ball back with three minutes left in the half, but the Panthers' lead didn't stop them from continuing to lay into the Sandies.
Martin added to his stat line with another Grapeland interception. The turnover allowed Mart to compose one more scoring drive with a minute left until half. Roddrell Freeman placed them on top, 41-0, on a one-yard run.
Grapeland continued to battle and attempted to take some positives into the half. However, their drive was shut down on a turnover on downs.
Second-string quarterback Kei'shawn Clater was inserted into the game to end the half and turned his opportunity into a 61-yard touchdown run.
Mart carried a 47-0 lead into the half.
The game settled down in the third quarter. Mart's Martin connected with Medlock on a 46-yard touchdown pass for the lone score of the quarter.
The Panthers put together one final scoring drive at the top of the fourth quarter to go out in front 59-0.
Finally, the Sandies were able to get on the board late in the fourth quarter from a six-yard BJ Lamb touchdown marking the final touchdown of their 2019 campaign.
