The last of the three-part Summer Concert series, featuring Tuxedo Cats, will run Saturday in the Oxbow Hollow, 215 East Crawford Street, in Palestine. Roughly 200 people attended each of the first two concerts.
“Oxbow Hollow is an incredible outdoor venue, the perfect location for our Summer Concert Series,” Palestine Chamber Director Michele Merryman Bell said. “We are lucky to have individual and local businesses who wanted to help sponsor these concerts to bring the community together.”
The Chamber plans to make the concert series an annual event.
The Matt Coats Band, a blues and soul band, will open the concert. Tuxedo Cats will take the Sawdust Stage, playing a blend of classic rock, R&B, new/old country, and any jazz they can get away with.
The area will open at 5 p.m. Music begins at 6 p.m., with general admission $10.
The Cocktail Camper will serve specialty craft beers in the Beer Garden. No outside alcohol is permitted inside the event.
“The community has really seemed to embrace this event,” Merryman Bell said. “Families, couples, groups of friends, have brough their blankets or lawn chairs, packed picnics, and enjoyed some live music, despite the summer heat.”
The Summer Concert Series is a new event, sponsored by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce and Smooth Rock 93.5.
The concerts include sponsorship tables and a tablescapes competition. Ten table sponsors helped support the first concert.
With each concert, the tablescape competitors have taken their game up a notch. “It’s exciting to see what they will come up with next,” Merryman Bell said.
Each sponsorship table will receive a bottle of wine/six pack of beer, or a jug of southern sweet tea, plus a cheese/charcuterie board.
To sponsor a table and participate in the tablescape competition, or receive more information, contact the Palestine Area Chamber.
Follow the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for more details and sponsorships at www.palestinechamber.org.
