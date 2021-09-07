John Tyer remembers when air conditioning was a novelty in automobiles and few mechanics knew how to fix it. In 1971 he started repairing auto air systems in his own garage, but that lasted only a few years before he opened a full-time garage at 1702 W. Palestine Ave. in 1979.
As auto air conditioning grew in popularity, the small company's reputation continued to grow. Fifty years later, Tyer’s Auto Air, now owned by son Randy and daughter-in-law Martha Tyer, draws clients from around the region.
Randy said referrals from area auto shops, former customers and a reputation for good work at a fair price keep driving clients to the shop.
“People now bring their grandkids to have their cars serviced,” Randy said. “Without the continued support of the community we would not be able to continue.”
The family recently gathered at the shop to share memories and tell their story.
In 1971 only a small portion of vehicles offered air conditioning ― mainly big Cadillacs and Buicks with large air conditioners. With encouragement from a friend, John saw potential in repairing the systems. During a strike at his full-time job at Knox Glass Manufacturing he started repairing auto air systems and never stopped, even after returning to the factory job he started in 1957.
John, now 83, retired a few years ago and gave Randy the family business. At 60, Randy is certainly no newcomer. He started working in his dad’s garage at age 10 and grew up learning the trade long before auto air conditioning was a standard feature.
John said he taught himself how to repair the systems from a print instruction manual and through consistent hard work.
“I bought a screwdriver, a pair of pliers and a set of wrenches and started working on people’s cars at home,” he said.
At the time John’s plans to pursue the business full-time seemed risky to his wife Glynda, who worked as a secretary for Westwood schools for 32 years and helped with clerical work during the busy summer months.
“We didn’t have computers to help us,” Glynda said. “This was done on ledgers. You took it home and did it at night.”
During summers the garage’s four bays were always full. Over the years John and Glynda’s two sons and three of their grandchildren worked in the shop during their summer breaks.
“They never had to hunt for jobs,” John said.
John and Glynda’s younger son Kevin earned a degree in engineering while working at the family’s garage during the summers. He now lives in Katy, Texas.
The auto air industry has experienced many changes over the decades, including new automotive systems, new refrigerants and more government regulations, but the Tyers always stayed abreast of the trends and built trust among the region’s mechanics.
The Tyers are now grateful they opened the full-time garage and want to thank the community for their business over the past five decades.
“God’s been good to us,” Glynda said.
Randy has no plans to retire though he enjoys hunting and fishing and runs another business, Tyer’s Taxidermy Unlimited, in the same building. Taxidermy started as a hobby and grew into a business during the slower winter months.
Over the years, Randy said he’s earned a reputation for quality taxidermy work and does business with people around the U.S. He said principles like charging fair prices and guaranteeing one's work are the same in both businesses and are important.
“I think they’re coming because it’s a specialized shop,” he said. “They know that’s what you do.”
