In the wake of two mass shootings over the weekend, Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey will call for a roundtable with law enforcement and other first responders in Anderson County. Harvey wants them to review plans for dealing with a catastrophe like Saturday's mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart.
Harvey plans to call the meeting, probably within a week, with state troopers, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, and local emergency medical services.
“It's really about getting people in the same room to review some things and talk,” Harvey told the Herald-Press. “If – God forbid – something like this happens here, we need to a structured plan in place.”
Harvey also said he plans to increase police presence at Palestine's Walmart.
Saturday's mass shooting at a busy El Paso Walmart left 22 dead and 26 wounded, making Texas the home of four of the 10 deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. A mass shooting is generally defined as an incident in which four or more people are killed indiscriminately.
“It's a different world, and we all have to be prepared for it,” Harvey said. “We don't have to be paranoid, but we have to be vigilant and ready to respond.
“We can't become complacent and think it can't happen here. Prayers are great but, in addition to praying, we need to do something. We have to take action.”
Harvey said “multiple factors” could contribute to gun violence, including easy access to high-powered assault weapons.
“We know that, whatever we're doing now, doesn't seem to be working,” he said. “These incidents are becoming more and more frequent.
“We need to have a discussion about high-powered weapons and better background checks. We need to haver a discussion about mental illness and how we treat it. We need to have a discussion about doing a better job of identifying people who may commit these kind of acts – but it's hard to get inside a mind.”
Meantime, local elected officials said they opposed renewing the ban on assault weapons.
U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden (R-Terrell) vowed to work to alleviate the nation's mental health crisis, while “protecting the unalienable right to own firearms.”
State Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, also cited efforts to tackle mental health problems and “give the schools the resources they need to get people the help they need as early as possible.”
“I think focusing on the weapon platform is the easy way to approach the problem, but it is not the answer,” Harris said.
“We have a cultural problem, where people, young and old alike, have stopped valuing life as much as they once did.
“It is a cultural problem, not a problem with weapon-type. Evil has become a cancer growing through society – and it is a cancer that legislation simply can't fix.”
