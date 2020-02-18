A voter wearing a “Never Socialist” T-shirt was told she couldn't cast a vote Tuesday at the Anderson County Courthouse Annex, but Karrie Pearce of Frankston questioned the action and eventually voted.
Instead of leaving the polling place, Pearce demanded to speak to someone in charge. “I said, ‘It’s not an endorsement of a candidate,’ ” she told the Herald-Press. “They also told me it was offensive, but we all have our own political views.”
The “Never Socialist” slogan is linked to President Donald Trump, who said, “America will never be a socialist country.”
Pearce found Anderson County Elections Coordinator Casey Brown, who allowed her to vote after she covered up the T-shirt’s slogan.
The clerk may have misunderstood the polling rules, Pearce said, and apologized to her later.
Palestine City Clerk Teresa Herrera, administrator of local elections, said because the “Never Socialist” slogan is associated with Trump and his political party, Pearce violated Texas election code, which prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of the polling place, including “expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party.” (Violating the election code is a Class C misdemeanor.)
Herrera said, however, Pearce should have simply been told to turn the T-shirt inside-out, possibly in a restroom. “I don't know why she was (initially) turned away,” Herrera said. “They could have asked her to turn the T-shirt inside-out and allowed her to vote.”
Anderson County sheriff's candidate Jeff Taylor (R-Frankston) saw Pearce’s t-shirt, and said it should have been allowed because it did not support a certain candidate or party. Taylor, who wears a shirt with his campaign logo, covers it when he's within 100 feet of the annex.
Taylor supported Brown’s decision to allow Pearce to vote. “It was handled appropriately,” he said.
Pearce stated her husband, Justin, wore a hat with a “Don’t tread on me” logo, but was not told he couldn’t vote; nor was he asked to remove his hat. The couple came to vote early because Justin works off-shore.
For questions about voting in Anderson County, call 903-723-7438, or visit online at co.anderson.tx.us.
