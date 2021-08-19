Backup generators at the water treatment facility and the three substations are on the horizon for the city of Palestine.
According to City Manager Teressa Herrera, the city is currently working on standby power improvements that include a $1.8 million generator for the water treatment plant, water well rehabilitation and backup generators for the water stations.
“These types of generators are not just on a shelf somewhere,” Herrera said “They have to be built to the specifications of the plant and we have to go through the process of selecting an engineering firm to assist with the project.”
The plant is currently fed through a single power source and if it fails, water in Palestine stops flowing.
The nearly 50-plus-year-old water plant uses an outdated, 2300-volt, high-voltage system. Standard generators cannot provide the voltage required, and very few can be converted.
In April 2019, a storm that moved through the area knocked out city power and without a backup generator at the water treatment plant, residents of Palestine went completely without water for 24 hours and clean drinking water for four days.
At that time, finding a generator to rent proved difficult because generators capable of powering Palestine's high-voltage water plant are rare. The city ended up renting a generator from a third-party at a rate of $20,000 a day.
Without backup generators, this could happen again at any time, should the power to the plant go out.
In 2019, Steve Presley, then mayor of Palestine, said the city had known about the problem for decades. He said he tried at least twice to get the council's attention, first when the city was securing backup generators for the police department and city hall and again after the 2016 flood.
However, it wasn’t until the 2020-2021 budget process that the city council approved the purchase of a backup generator for the water treatment plant. A contract with McGinnis Brothers Construction was approved and the project began in May. The completion date is schedule for March 2022.
Herrera said the council is looking to add the well rehab project and backup generators to the 2021-2022 budget.
“Not having water in our community is a big issue and it’s happened twice,” Herrera said. “We have to be prepared. We are not going to go without water because we lost power.”
Palestine has two reserve water wells that could provide water to the city in an emergency. The city stopped using these wells when they began to bring water in from the Neches River. Neither well has been serviced for decades and getting them back to working order won’t be cheap, but Herrera said they found out that it would cost more to cap them than it would to rehabilitate them.
The water line from the Neches has already outlived its working expectancy. Herrera said replacing the line is too costly for the city at this time. Getting the water wells in working order will give the city water options should that line go down.
And the four additional backup generators will be used at the city water stations, including the ones at North Jackson, South Sycamore and Willow Creek. Power outage notification systems are being added to alert city water employees where there is an outage in order for them to get the power back online as soon as possible.
