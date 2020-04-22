WE CARE Palestine will participate in East Texas Giving Day on Tuesday, April 28, with all donations being directed to the Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County organization.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online event that provides critical funding for East Texas area nonprofits.
The initiative, organized by East Texas Communities Foundation, provides citizens across a 32-county service area with an easy platform to support the mission of local nonprofits and serve East Texas communities.
“At the beginning of the year, WE CARE Palestine signed up to participate in East Texas Giving Day to raise funds to support our Friendship House initiative,” says Rev. Lynn Willhite, founder and director of WE CARE. “However, during this national health crisis, the Board of WE CARE has decided to direct our Giving Tuesday donations to support a local organization that exemplifies the WE CARE mission to build a more caring, connected community.”
Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Anderson County began reaching out to those in need via Facebook immediately after social distancing measures were implemented in Texas. This group of volunteers, led by Diane Davis, has been tirelessly providing food and other essential items to our neighbors in need.
“WE CARE Palestine salutes Neighbors Helping Neighbors for making a difference in our community. Your donation will go directly to support this local volunteer organization that is meeting such critical needs during this time and living the WE CARE mission of making a difference one neighbor at a time.
