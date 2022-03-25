Fairy Garden Trail
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 22 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk
Dogwood Trails Celebration
10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 22 through April 3
Over 80 years, Palestine has celebrated the Dogwood Trails Festival. Enjoy the delicate beauty of the Dogwood trees in Davey Dogwood Park the last two weekends in March and first weekend in April. Activities are scheduled each weekend to compliment the Celebration, including a festival the first weekend. For more information log onto www.texasdogwoodtrails.com
Texas Vineyard & Smokhaus
12 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 22 through April 3
Wine Tasting in the new tasting room and Wine Garden. Serving German Sausage and Burger and Hot Dog platters.
Pizza! Pasta! Pavlova!
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 25 through April 1
Chef Simon Webster serves pizza from his acclaimed wood-fired pizza oven. Meal is served family-style and includes gourmet salad, wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and his signature New Zealand Pavlova. Restaurant Aubergine. All Events Require Reservations and are BYOB. Fro more information or to make reservations call 903-729-9500
Bistro Dining at Restaurant Aubergine
March 26 through April 2
Experience osteria-style dining and soak up the comfortable ambience that makes every meal at Restaurant Aubergine -- one to remember.
3 course prix fixe menu. Choose from a selection of appetizers, entrees and desserts featuring seasonal & local menu items inspired by Chef Webster's global influence. All events require reservations and are BYOB. For more information call 903-729-9500.
Dogwood Brunch at Restaurant Aubergine
9:30 a.m. to noon Sundays, March 27 and April 2
Plated gourmet breakfast with complimentary Mimosa. All Events Require Reservations. For more information or to make reservations, call 903-729-9500.
Old Time Music and Dulcimer Festival
March 24 through March 26
A festival with a laid back attitude and really great music. Some of the best dulcimer and old time music artists from around the country serve as headliners for the concerts and lead the workshops. Friday and Saturday are filled with live performances, jamming sessions, concerts & workshops. For more information call 936-222-1892. Email: margaretgwright@yahoo.com. Find out more at oldpalmusic.com.
Dogwood Fly in Fair
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 25 and March 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27
Arts and crafts, gun show, antiques, militaria, collectibles, cornhole tournament, chili and three meat barbecue cook-offs. Admission $5 per vehcile. Free parking. For more information, call Charles Montgomery 817-929-1816 or email Whipp.events@gmail.com Whippfarmproductions.com
Steel Magnolia
March 25 through March 27
April 1 through April 3
Historic Texas Theatre Palestine, Texas
The play is a comedy-drama about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana.
Farm & Flower Market
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26
Shop a wide selection of flowers, plants, herbs, produce, local honey, meat and eggs, homemade soaps, handmade items, jewelry, art and more at the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring St.
Central America 5K Evangelistic Temple Church
9 a.m. March 26
Davey Dogwood Park to 4205 N. Link St. Evangelistic Temple Church-3011 TX-256 Loop. Proceeds benefit 2022 Mission Trips. Contact Evangelistic Temple for details or to register 903-729-2863.
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
