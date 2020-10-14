Whiskey Myers guitar player John Jeffers was injured in an ATV accident over the weekend, resulting in a skull fracture and loss of hearing in one ear.
John’s wife, Hope Petty Jeffers reported on social media Tuesday that John was taken by ambulance to Medical City Plano after the accident Sunday. Hope shared that John had suffered a skull fracture, total hearing loss in one ear and had received lots of stitches to his head and knee.
“They believe a bolt went through his skull and barely missed his carotid artery,” Hope said. “He is at high risk of infection due to the location of his fracture, so specific prayers that he stays infection free.”
According to Hope, they have been reassured by the neurosurgeon and ENT at Medical City that both the fracture and ear will heal and John will hear again.
“Just wanted to thank everyone for the prayers and update everyone on John Jeffers — we were released yesterday morning from Medical City Plano and we are at back home recovering,” Hope said. “We are so very thankful that he is alive and still here with us. Special thanks to my mama and daddy for waiting outside the ER for hours and following the ambulance to Dallas in the middle of the night. Continued prayers that he heals up with no infection and his hearing comes back over the next few weeks before Baby Jag Wilder makes his appearance.”
John and Hope, married in October 2017, are expecting their first child, a boy, this December.
While 2020 has been less than stellar for most bands, Whiskey Myers looks to head back out on tour in early February 2021 in a cross-country tour that will end in Palestine for its Wiggy Thump Festival on Oct. 30, 2021.
Last year was a record year for the group, producing its fifth studio album, a self titled album featuring a song about its old local stomping grounds, “Houston County Sky, ” selling out 95% of its headline dates over the last two years, including shows at Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth.
The band opened for Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 25, 2019 on the “No Filter” North American Tour.
Whiskey Myers is made up of Cody Cannon (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Cody Tate (lead and rhythm guitar, backing vocal), John Jeffers (lead rhythm and slide guitar, lap steel, backing vocals), Jeff Hogg (drums), Jamey Gleaves (bass), and Tony Kent (percussion).
