A fire blazing through a Rambling Road home Wednesday night left a senior couple homeless, wondering what to do next.
Palestine firefighters battled for more than two hours to save the home of Tex and Donna Inman, 8 Rambling Road. Even so, the fire, witnesses said, appeared to have left the Inmans with nothing.
No injuries were reported, and the couple's five dogs – four poodles and a Rottweiler – made it out safely. The 150-pound Rottweiler broke down a door to escape the blaze.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Alexandra Smith, the Inmans' granddaughter, said her grandparents, who are in their 70's, were, fortunately, at the store belonging to her mother, Deonna Bynum, the “Crimson Room” when the fire broke out.
“They're never there,” Smith told the Herald-Press Thursday. “They were watching my daughter. … It was a blessing.”
Her grandparents had been renovating their home, Smith said, and had vinyl siding installed that morning.
The Inmans remain in shock, Smith said; they're living with Bynum, until they can sort out what to do next.
“They are very proud, very stubborn people,” she said. “My grandfather said he might not even file a claim for the fire, but get the materials and rebuild himself.”
Although they lost virtually everything in the fire, Smith said, she believes her grandparents will be too proud to ask for help from friends, neighbors, or family.
“They can really use simple things, like clothes, shoes, toiletries and sundries,” she said. “They've already gone shopping for some, but they truly have nothing.”
The fire also served as a stark reminder of a 2014 tragedy that claimed the life of a local woman.
When Tracy Green heard of the fire she was reminded of the 2014 fire, two doors down, that claimed the life of her mother, Patsy Green.
“She lived at 2 Rambling Road,” Green said, recalling the evening of her mother's fire. “When I heard of what happened to the Inmans, I just relived that night all over again.”
Green said her mother's house was able to be saved, but her mother died running back into her home to save her cats, who also died in the fire. The fire was ruled accidental, with no definitive cause for the blaze.
“I know what the Inmans are going through,” Green, 53, of Palestine said. “I'm going to try to reach out to them soon.”
Anyone wishing to donate items can contact Smith via email at: ellyanasmommy2018@gmail.com
Palestine Fire Marshal Kelly Hughes is investigating the cause of the fire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.