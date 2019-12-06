Palestine YMCA will soon administer a free Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program, using a grant of $8,500 from the Centers for Disease Control. The program will help the CDC collect data, while clients benefit from the free service by learning to self-monitor the disease.
High blood pressure affects more than 86 million Americans – roughly 25 percent of the adult population – reports MedLine Plus, a magazine published by National Institutes of Health.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, raises pressure on the body's blood vessels, putting people at risk for heart attack, stroke, and early death.
The Y's new program, which begins Jan. 1, will inform the CDC about the prevalence of high blood pressure among certain populations, as well as the effects of self-monitoring and education.
Wellness Director Ryan Pence will lead a team of YMCA employees, known as Heart Healthy Ambassadors, to teach the program and counsel patients: Jeremy Janz, Lisa Harrop, and Mandy Pence.
Although he leads fitness classes at the YMCA during the week, Pence, 42, also experiences high blood pressure, which he inherited from his parents. During training in Chicago, he learned self-monitoring is just as important as medication.
“I was on medicine, and [my hypertension] was out the roof because I wasn't monitoring it,” Pence said. “I didn't feel bad, so I didn't know it had gotten so high.”
After a doctor's visit, he obtained a different medication that helped lower his blood pressure. The program takes minimal commitment, Pence said.
Monthly nutrition classes, about an hour each, are optional. Participants will also record blood pressure readings they take at home in a log and bring it to two sessions a month. Advisors will review the logs and take additional blood pressure readings.
Normal blood pressure measurements are 140/90 for people younger than 60, and 150/90 for 60 and over, said Dr. Marco Peterson of Palestine Regional Medical Center. Among patients ages 40 to 70, roughly 50 percent have the condition.
Peterson supports the Y's new program; obesity and poor eating habits are both local problems. When blood pressure rises, Peterson said, it can cause the heart to enlarge, which leads to congestive heart failure and other problems such as cardiac arrest or stroke.
“[Having patient education is] really important for our community,” Dr. Peterson said. “It's important to catch hypertension early, so people can prevent serious health problems.”
Dr. Peterson recommends a combination of cardio exercise (which increases heart rate), nutrition, and weight loss, to manage the condition.
The Y's program will teach the DASH diet through nutrition education – the same that Peterson recommends to his patients. DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Peterson also advises patients to avoid salts.
For more information about the program, contact Pence at the Palestine YMCA at 903-729-3139.
