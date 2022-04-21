Saturday was full of bright colors and healthy choices at the Palestine YMCA’s annual Healthy Kids’ Day, Color Me Fun Run and Easter Egg Hunt at the YMCA Soccer Complex.
“For 30 years, Healthy Kids’ Day has celebrated kids’ mental and physical health, while teaching healthy habits for kids and family, encouraging activity play and inspiring a lifetime love of physical activity,” said Cindy Piersol, Palestine YMCA President and Chief Executive Officer.
This year, there was around 400 people in attendance for the community-wide event.
“At the YMCA we work to bring the community together, and with our sponsors’ help, we did just that at the community-wide event,” Piersol said. “We are grateful to our dedicated sponsors. Palestine Regional Medical Center was the event sponsor. Walmart and the city of Palestine helped ensure the event was fun and went smoothly with free hot dogs and much needed volunteer help spreading the eggs.”
The Y’s Healthy Kids’ Day and Color Me Fun Run is sponsored annually by Palestine Regional Medical Center.
“Palestine Regional Medical Center was proud to see the return of the YMCA Healthy Kids’ Day this year, and we couldn’t have been more pleased with the turnout,” Dena Swanson, Marketing and Communications Director for PRMC. “Our volunteers did a great job teaming up with the YMCA to encourage healthy lifestyle choices from the children in our community.”
The event kicked off with a Color Me Fun Run.
Participants ran through an array of color stations, having first of color powders thrown at them, giving them a rainbow tie-died effect by the time they reached the finish line. At the end, the group of runners gathered together for to throw color up in the air for a giant “color splash.”
Cream and Coffee was the color sponsor and gate sponsors included PRMC, Willow Creek Chiropractic and Wellness, 1855 Steakhouse, Jocelyn’s Donuts, Septic King, Palestine Toyota and Limitless Insurance Group.
“All of these sponsors helped ensure that the first 125 children and all the volunteers received a free shirt and that the event was free to everyone who wanted to participate,” Piersol said. “We’d like to say a special thank you to all the vendors who came out to offer education materials, give-a-ways and a healthy activity booth.”
Again this year, the Y incorporated a community-wide Easter Egg hunt for children ages 0 to 10 into the event. Piersol said the city of Palestine Public Works Department, lead by Director Patsy Smith, were at the soccer field early Saturday morning to spread thousands of eggs on the three fields.
Walmart gave free hot dogs, chips and water to the first 200 people who attended its both.
And the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors set up a few fun activity booths for a nominal fee, including face painting and Easter Bunny pictures, to help raise funs for its community projects.
