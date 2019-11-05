Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the Palestine YMCA's celebration of Veterans Day, honoring area vets with a hot meal and heartfelt thanks.
Member Services Director Lisa Harroff, in charge of this year's Veterans Day Brunch, told the Herald-Press Monday this event is personal to her.
“I'm a Navy-brat,” Harroff said. “My dad spent 20 years in the U.S. Navy. I know the sacrifices these men, women, and their families make. I love being part of the YMCA doing its part to honor these heroes.
“Their selflessness has given us our freedoms. We want them to know they are appreciated.”
For Harroff. the military is a family affair. Aside from her father, her two brothers served – one with the Navy and the other with the Air Force.
The brunch takes place Monday, from 9 a.m. until noon, at Palestine's YMCA on Loop 256. Volunteers will provide smoked meats, finger foods, hot coffee, and cold beverages to area veterans and their families.
Harroff said community service is part of the YMCA's mission.
“We're more than just a fitness center,” Harroff said. “We're a community organization, just as much as we are a Christian organization. We are all about outreach, and bringing the 'Y' to the community.”
The YMCA will provide transportation to and from the brunch for veterans who need it. It also is offering transportation to and from the annual pancake breakfast Friday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
For more information, or to schedule transportation, call Lisa Harroff at 903-729-3139.
