Christian writer Chris Chavez just released his fifth book, The Family Discipleship Bible – Old Testament.
A former pastor and elder, Chavez said some parents wanted to teach their children but couldn’t find the resources to do it. This book gives parents a clear path to home discipleship.
“All of the books I have written were to help others,” Chavez said. “I would be looking for a book on a particular topic, or written a certain way, and when I didn’t find it, I decided to write it.
“With my first book, I sat down and started writing and couldn’t stop.”
For this book and the Discipleship Bible – the New Testament, Chavez worked with friend and illustrator Mike Brown.
Chavez, 50, grew up in Anderson County. He went to Westwood from second grade through tenth, and then transferred to Palestine where he graduated. He now lives with his family in Katy, but still owns a home in Palestine.
He is a military veteran, author, business owner, husband, and adoptive father of five.
Chavez and his wife, Heather, have been married for 10 years. They have adopted two sets of siblings from foster care: Antonio, Moriah, Samuel, Thaddeus, and J.J.
One of his first books , on the adoption of his children and his son Antonio, was called A Forever Family For Antonio: A Gospel Adoption Journey. He is working on a follow-up adoption book.
“I was looking for a book on adoption and couldn’t find what I was looking for,” Chavez said. “That’s when I started writing it.”
His other books include a Christian spiritual life book, “Vanity, Vanity – American Christianity, The Gospel Advent book, and the Discipleship Bible – the New Testament.
Chavez said he is working on additional books to help equip believers. All of Chavez’s books can be purchased online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.