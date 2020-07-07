There were 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Anderson County on Tuesday.
This brings the total number of cases to 181 positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently 94 reported recovered cases, and 87 active cases in the county.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
Https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Tomorrow, July 8, Anderson County, with the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team, will be conducting a WALK UP COVID 19 test site. This will be from 9am to 5pm at Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W Spring St. in Palestine. This testing will be free to the public. Individuals who wish to be tested will be required to provide a phone number due to results being returned via phone call or message.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. Please visit the CDC website for up to date information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, please seek medical help. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.
More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at:
https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus for local information or Texas Department of State Health Services https://dshs.state.tx.us/ for the latest information in Texas for COVID-19.
Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County:
Http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/emergency-mgmt/coronavirus-covid-19-information/
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread COVID 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas and our community.
