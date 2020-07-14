Anderson County officials reported 28 new confirmed cased of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
There are now 160 active cases in Anderson County and 257 total cases since the county's first reported case on March 31.
There are 96 recovered cases and one reported death in the county from the virus.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas: https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
The county and the Texas Department of Emergency Management/Texas Department of State Health Services team are hosting another Walk-Up COVID-19 test site at the Palestine Civic Center this weekend. The first 300 will be tested. The state has capped the number of tests at local sites so that state labs don't exceed processing capacity. These test are free to the public.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 affects different people in different ways. Infected people have reported a wide range of symptoms from mild symptoms to severe illness. Please visit the CDC website for up to date information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html. If you develop any COVID-19 symptoms listed on the website, please seek medical help. Additionally, you may visit www.coronavirus.gov and take a “Coronavirus Self-Checker” assessment. This will help you communicate symptoms to your doctor when you call their office before making a visit. If you do not have access to a primary care physician, please dial “211” and select option 6.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.
More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission is maintained at:
https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus for local information or Texas Department of State Health Services https://dshs.state.tx.us/ for the latest information in Texas for COVID-19.
Please refer to the City of Palestine’s COVID-19 webpage for updates from both the city and Anderson County:
Http://www.cityofpalestinetx.com/departments/emergency-mgmt/coronavirus-covid-19-information/
Residents are encouraged to continue to take the precautionary measures that are recommended to prevent the spread COVID 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in East Texas and our community.
