Dear Readers:
The Palestine Herald-Press has been Palestine's and Anderson County’s primary news source for 171 years, providing the local information you need and want. Our local coverage of the coronavirus crisis has underscored that vital mission.
The sudden and dramatic loss of advertising revenue, however, due to COVID-19 has added to the already considerable economic challenges facing the newspaper industry. We've had to restructure our resources, so that we can continue to fulfill our vital local mission.
Effective May 1, we will begin a three-day-a-week print publishing schedule by discontinuing the Wednesday and Friday printed newspaper. We will continue publication and delivery to subscribers and newsstands on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
As a newspaper subscriber, you will continue to have access to our complete local news, features, and sports content on our website (www.palestineherald.com) every day of the week. If you need assistance to activate your digital subscription, please call us at 903-729-0281. Or you can directly activate your all-access account at www.palestineherald.com/subscriptions.
If you have not activated your electronic access to the website and E-Paper, call us at 903-729-0281. We will get you set up. The E-Paper features the same format as the print paper and includes some extra benefits, such as the power to enlarge the type. It can be read on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smart phone. It is also eco-friendly – never late and never wet.
Readership changes, newsprint, and ink prices, as well as production and delivery costs, have forced community newspapers, nationwide, to reduce days of publication to remain economically viable.
The unexpected coronavirus crisis has had a significant impact on the Palestine Herald-Press: Most of our revenue comes from advertising by local businesses, which also are suffering at this difficult time.
Reducing publication days will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news, sports, and advertising content on the remaining three days.
These are stressful times, for you and for us. As an essential community service, we have made our coronavirus coverage available to everyone on our website. The result is record digital traffic that has energized our entire staff.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever, and we pray everyone is safe and well.
— Publisher Jake Mienk
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.