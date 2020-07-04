Anderson County's record, set on Tuesday, of 10 new cases of COVID-19 didn't last long.
On Friday, Judge Robert Johnston reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to 158. However, 94 of those cases have recovered, leaving 64 confirmed active cases in the county, also a record number.
Texas and the rest of the nation have experienced record numbers of new cases this week. On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed all Texans in counties with 20 or more active cases must wear masks in public. The governor's order covers Anderson County, which has reported 64 active cases.
Johnston called the new COVID numbers “disturbing.” Many new cases come from families, he said, as people tend to let their guards down among family members. Johnston expects another jump in cases following the Fourth of July holiday, similar to the one after Memorial Day.
Family gatherings are a signature of both holidays.
On Wednesday, Anderson County, along with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and Department of State Health Services, will conduct a walk-up COVID-19 test site.
The test site will operate, free to the public, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 W. Spring St.
People who are tested will need to provide a phone number, so that officials can return test results to them via a phone call or text message.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.