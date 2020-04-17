Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced initial steps to reopen the Texas economy, including in the next week loosening surgery restrictions at medical facilities, allowing retail stores to provide product pickups, and reopening state parks.
Abbott also named a "statewide strike force" devoted to rebooting the economy. Austin banker James Huffines will head the task force; veteran lobbyist Mike Toomey will be its chief operating officer. The group will oversee what Abbott described as a phased reopening.
The first phase came in a series of executive orders issued Friday. One order allows for product pickup at retail stores — what Abbott described as "retail-to-go" — that will begin April 24. Outlets will be allowed to bring orders straight to customers' cars in a manner similar to how many restaurants are offering curbside pickup.
Another order, which goes into effect 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, will allow a limited amount of nonessential surgeries at hospitals, as long as those surgeries don't deplete the hospitals' supplies of personal protective equipment and enable facilities to keep at least 25% of their capacity treating COVID-19 patients, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.
A third order will allow state parks to open Monday. Visitors to parks will be required to wear masks and keep a safe distance from people outside their households.
Additional openings will be announced April 27 "after further input from medical staff," Abbott said.
"Even more openings will be announced in May when it is determined that the infection rate continues to decline and when testing capabilities are sufficient to test and contain" outbreaks of the virus," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.