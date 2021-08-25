TYLER--Additional doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the Moderna vaccine to eligible immunocompromised individuals are now available at the NET HealthImmunization Clinic located at 815 North Broadway Avenue, located next to the Tyler Municipal Court. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently advises that the moderately-to-severely immunocompromised people are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. Eligibility of having a compromised immune system under the current CDC guidance includes persons who have:
Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
Primary immunodeficiency, such as DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome
Advanced or untreated HIV infection
Started active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
“Immunocompromised individuals may discuss with their health care provider whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them,” says Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Health Authority. “If the immunocompromised person’s health care provider does not offer COVID vaccines, these individuals can receive the recommended booster dose wherever COVID vaccines are offered and self-attest their current CDC eligibility status.”
Anyone with a compromised immune system and is eligible under the current CDC guidance must show their CDC COVID Vaccination Card when coming to the NET Health Immunizations Clinic to receive an additional COVID vaccine. The CDC COVID Vaccination Card must state that it has been at least 28 days since the immunocompromised person received their 2nd COVID vaccine.
The above populations are the only groups who are currently eligible to receive an additional dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine. At this time, the CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster doses for any other population.
Appointments are recommended so that our clinic can ensure social distancing is maintained but walk-ins will still be accepted. Interested persons can make an appointment at any of our vaccine clinics by visiting the “Get Vaccinated” section of NETHealthCOVID19.org.
COVID vaccines are free. There is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine. Anyone who has health insurance such as Medicaid or employee-covered health insurance is asked to bring your insurance card with you when you come for your vaccine appointment.
NET Health also continues to provide COVID vaccines for any eligible person from the general public who needs to start or to complete their COVID vaccination series, either at our NET Health Immunizations Clinic or at the multiple mobile COVID vaccine clinics being operated from our “Health On Wheels” bus. Each of our vaccine clinics provide the one-dose J & J vaccine (for anyone 18 years and older), the Moderna vaccine (for anyone 18 years and older), and the Pfizer vaccine (for anyone 12 years and older). All of NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics offer first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and of the Moderna vaccine.
Anyone who completes the recommended immunization against COVID-19 is still advised to continue practicing the evidence-based COVID-19 safety protocols, which include wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands frequently,and avoiding large gatherings.
For more information, visit the “Get Vaccinated” link atNETHealthCOVID19.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.