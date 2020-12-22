Bars are closed and restaurants in Anderson County and the 19 counties in Trauma Service Area G are moving back to 50% capacity due to its high COVID-19 hospitalization rates.
On Monday, Dec. 21, County Judge Robert Johnston received notification from the Texas Department of State Health Services that Anderson County, as a part of TSA G, had reached the high hospitalization area classification.
This classification, based on Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, is due to the fact TSA G has gone seven consecutive days at 15% or higher of the total hospital capacity of its area hospital capacity.
Anderson County joins Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Gregg, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Mario, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood as part of TSA G.
As of 2020, the estimated population of this area was 968,611.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22, there were only 24 ICU beds available in TSA G. There were 492 lab confirmed COVID-19 hospitalization of a total 1,995 hospitalizations. That’s a 25% COVID-19 hospitalization rate, which means one in four patients hospitalized in theTSA G has COVID-19.
The total number of cases in the state of Texas on Dec. 22 was 10,009.
Just five days ago, Dec. 17, TSA G was at at 39.24% COVID hospitalization rate.
On Dec. 22, Anderson County received notification of 12 new cases bringing our total number of cases to 2,239 in Anderson County.
This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31. There are currently 1,701 reported recovered cases, 481 active cases and 57 reported COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
The high hospitalization classification will remain until TSA G has gone seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients is 15% or less than the total hospital capacity for the TSA area.
Prior to this classification, Johnston filed a certification form with Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission opting to open bars and similar establishments in Anderson County.
Due to this TSA classification, TABC was notified by the DSHS the county was denied the certification to allow the re-openings based on GA-32.
Bars, like Shelton Gin, that obtained the TABC Food and Beverage permit in September due to the pandemic, now classified as restaurants, will be moved a 50% capacity.
Bars, like Outlaw Country, will be shutdown until further notice.
