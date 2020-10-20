Anderson County 21 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 one death on Monday, Oct. 19.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 1275 in Anderson County. This count represents the total number of people who have tested positive for the virus since the county reported its first case on March 31.
There are currently 854 reported recovered cases, 397 active cases and 24 reported COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
