Anderson County reported 59 new confirmed and probable cases and one death on Monday, Jan. 11.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2657 in Anderson County.
There are currently 1894 reported recovered cases, 699 active cases and 64 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
Anderson County is offering free testing at the Palestine Civic Center -1819 West Spring Street throughout the month of January. Testing days is being held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and from 10 a.m .to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. This is a mouth swab test.
A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.
To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .
