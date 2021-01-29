Anderson County reported 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVIID-19 on Friday, Jan. 29.
This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2996 in Anderson County.
There are currently 2114 reported recovered cases, 810 active cases and 72 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases
