Anderson County reported 15 new confirmed and probable cases of COVIID-19 on Friday, Jan. 29.

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2996 in Anderson County.

There are currently 2114 reported recovered cases, 810 active cases and 72 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

