Anderson County received notification of 93 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Monday, Jan. 4

This brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases to 2501 in Anderson County.

There are currently 1702 reported recovered cases, 737 active cases and 62 COVID-19 deaths in Anderson County.

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-covid-19-cases

Free testing will be held through out January at the Palestine Civic Center, 1819 West Spring Street.

Testing days for January will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

This is a mouth swab.

A mobile number and email are needed to receive results.

To register please go to: www.gogettested.com .

For technical issues you may call 469-345-7540 or 877-837-8461 to register for testing.

