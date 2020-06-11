Judge Robert Johnston received notification on Thursday, June 11, of eight (8) new confirmed coronavirus cases.
Due to a duplicate count on yesterday’s total number, the county had to remove one (1) case.
This brings the total number of cases to 102 positive cases in Anderson County.
There are currently sixty-six (66) reported recovered cases, so we currently have thirty-six (36) active cases in Anderson County. No deaths have been reported to date.
Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID-19 in East Texas.
https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.