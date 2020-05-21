COVID-19
Judge Robert Johnston received notification on Thursday, May 21 of one (1) new confirmed case(s) for a total of sixty-four (64) positive cases in Anderson County.

There are currently twelve (12) reported recovered cases, so we currently have fifty-two (52) active cases in Anderson County.

No deaths from COVID have been reported in Anderson County.

Please refer to the NetHealth Dashboard below for statistics for COVID- 19 in East Texas.

https://www.nethealthcovid19.org/blog/post/confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-in-east-texas

